Arizona Wildcats softball team goes 1-1 on opening day of Mary Nutter Classic

Mariah Lopez fired a three-hit shutout to help No. 5 Arizona blank No. 18 Missouri 2-0 in the night game of the Mary Nutter Classic in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, UA let a four-run lead slip away in losing 7-6 to Texas A&M.
The Wildcats (10-2) face San Diego State at 11 a.m. Friday followed by a game against No. 7 Florida.
Lopez (7-2) earned both decisions Thursday. She struck out eight Tigers and walked three as UA earned its second win over a ranked team this season.
Jessie Harper, who hit two homers in the Wildcats' 5-4 loss to the U.S. National Team on Tuesday night at Hillenbrand Stadium, gave UA 1-0 lead over Missouri with her solo blast in the fourth. Later in the inning, Malia Martinez scored on a sacrifice fly by Sharlize Palacios for the game's final run.
Lopez gave up the final two runs to take the loss against Texas A&M. UA led 6-2 at one point before the Aggies scored five runs in the sixth. UA starter Alyssa Denham allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Martinez had given Arizona an early lead with a 3-run homer in the first to make it 3-0. UA added two runs in the third on a Palacios single and an RBI groundout by Ivy Davis to make it 5-0.