When Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea first looked into building a new stadium for his team, he wanted to build a top-of-the-line park that would improve and inspire the sport to grow, not only locally, but around the nation.
The original Rita Hillenbrand Softball Stadium was built in 1993 and immediately became an inspiration for college programs elsewhere.
But after 25 years, Rita was in need of a much-needed facelift.
And Candrea once again got excited about bringing change to Arizona softball.
“I think ‘thrilled’ would be an understatement,” Candrea said. “It’s been fun to come out here every day and watch the progress. We’re excited about it.”
The remodeling of Rita Hillenbrand Softball Stadium is one of four projects being completed through the UA’s capital improvement plan. The other three projects include renovations to the east side of Arizona Stadium and the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, and construction of the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center.
The projected budget for all four projects is $66 million. Hillenbrand’s projected budget is $8 million.
The remodeling started shortly after the end of the conclusion of the 2018 season and is expected to be completed in time for the home opener. The Wildcats will host New Mexico Feb. 14 in the opener of the Hillenbrand Invitational.
“I’ve been keeping my fingers crossed that they get things ready for opening day, but they’re moving along quite well,” Candrea said.
“It’s just going to be a remarkable addition for the program — not just right now, but for the future of the program. Just really excited that the new Rita will be at the very top of the list now.”
Candrea compared the emotion the first Rita evoked to that of the Taj Mahal.
People would walk in and stare in speechless wonder. After getting her facelift, Candrea believes the improved Rita will fill people with the same emotion.
“I think, when you look at a picture, it looks nice,” Candrea said. “But when you walk out here and you see it, I think the fans are going to be louder. And I think the fans are going to enjoy the experience more because there’s a lot more amenities for them.
“I just think it’s one more stop toward looking more professional. And, to me, any time we can take softball and move it up a notch or two around the country, I think it will influence people to do the same.”
Freshman pitcher Marissa Schuld committed to Arizona the summer after eighth grade, so the Scotts- dale native attended her fair share of Wildcats games growing up. Schuld said she has a lot to live up to on the field, but she’s also ready to see what the stadium she got accustomed to over the years will look like at the start of the season.
“I’m definitely excited to be a part of the evolution, of the tradition of softball (at Arizona),” Schuld said. “But, I don’t know, it’s going to be better than the metal stands that I was always watching the games in. I’m excited.”
The Wildcats had their first practice last Thursday, and have had to make a few adjustments from a typical practice.
For one, they have to occasionally scream over the construction noise. They also don’t have use of the bullpen.
Taylor McQuillin, who served as the Wildcats’ ace pitcher last season and is expected to lead Arizona again this year, said it’s been fun to watch the process from the beginning and is happy for Candrea and the community.
“Every day we see something new, something up that we haven’t seen before. Like, ‘Oh, that’s going to look so good,’” McQuillin said. “But I think the best part is coming out here and seeing how happy coach is. Seeing all of the work that has been done and just knowing coach is so happy and he’s finally able to get this field to where he wants it to be.”
While Rita originally allowed fans to get up close to the dugouts, spectators will now be above the dugouts. There will also be a new Alumni Plaza, a standing area on the third-base side, suites and an enclosed press box.
There will also be more seats.
“I think, with that stuff, it’s just more modernized and it’s different and it’s larger,” McQuillin said. “So, it’s going to create more of an electric atmosphere that you would see at the College World Series, but now we’re going to have it back in Arizona stadium.”
Redshirt junior Alyssa Palomino said the team is going to be a lot of fun to watch this year, and they’re excited to get back out and play for their fans.
Palomino is one of 17 returning players.
“It’s big and I think it’s cool — we got to play in old Rita and now, seeing what new Rita is going to look like, it’s just so much fun to be like, ‘Oh, we’re the team that’s played in both,’” Palomino said. “We’re just excited to see how it comes out.”