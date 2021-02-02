 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats softball team releases challenging 2021 season schedule

031019-spt-ua softball6.jpg

Arizona’s Dejah Mulipola, left, will be back with the Wildcats for the 2021 season.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2019

If the loaded Arizona Wildcats wants to prove that its the top softball team in the country, the UA will have plenty of chances throughout the regular season, which is slated to begin on Feb. 11. 

The third-ranked Wildcats released their 56-game schedule on Tuesday, and will play 55 contests against college competition along with one exhibition outing against Team Mexico — and former Cats Danielle O'Toole, Taylor McQuillin and Brigette Del Ponte — in the "Bear Down Fiesta" on April 10. 

Arizona will open the season on Feb. 11 against No. 6 Texas in Austin. To cap off the three-day stretch in Austin, the Wildcats will face eighth-ranked Alabama on Feb. 13, before returning home to host the Hillenbrand Invitational and Wildcat Invitational between Feb. 19-28. As of now, fans are prohibited from attending games at Hillenbrand Stadium until further notice due to the pandemic. 

Between Arizona's nonconference schedule and Pac-12 play, the Wildcats will play in 22 games against opponents ranked in the NFCA Top 25 — 14 in the top 10. 

The UA's final two weekends of league play will be a four-game road trip at No. 10 Oregon followed by a home stand — and potential conference-clinching series — against top-ranked UCLA. 

Here's a complete look at Arizona's softball schedule with home games bolded: 

Feb. 11: at No. 6 Texas, 5 p.m. (Texas Classic)

Feb. 12: vs. Sam Houston State, 5 p.m. (Texas Classic)

Feb. 13: vs. Sam Houston State, noon (Texas Classic)

Feb. 13: vs. No. 8 Alabama, 7:30 p.m.  (Texas Classic)

Feb. 19: vs. New Mexico, 5 p.m. (Hillenbrand Invitational)

Feb. 20: vs. New Mexico, 3 p.m. (Hillenbrand Invitational)

Feb. 20: vs. Seattle, 6 p.m. (Hillenbrand Invitational)

Feb. 21: vs. Southern Utah, 3 p.m. (Hillenbrand Invitational)

Feb. 25: vs. BYU, 5 p.m. (Wildcat Invitational)

Feb. 26: vs. Seattle, 6 p.m. (Wildcat Invitational)

Feb. 27: vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m. (Wildcat Invitational)

Feb. 28: vs. Colorado State, noon (Wildcat Invitational)

March 6: at South Florida, 11 a.m.

March 7: at South Florida, 11 a.m.

March 8: at No. 21 Central Florida, 1 p.m.

March 10: at Florida A&M, TBD

March 11: at No. 12 Florida State, 4 p.m. 

March 12: at No. 12 Florida State, 4 p.m. 

March 13: at No. 12 Florida State, 4 p.m. 

March 19: at No. 2 Washington, 5 p.m.

March 20: at No. 2 Washington, 1 p.m.

March 20: at No. 2 Washington, 3 p.m.

March 21: at No. 2 Washington, noon

March 26: vs. Oregon State, TBD

March 27: vs. Oregon State, TBD

March 27: vs. Oregon State, TBD

March 28: vs. Oregon State, TBD

April 1: at Stanford, TBD

April 2: at Stanford, TBD

April 2: at Stanford, TBD

April 3: at Stanford, TBD

April 9: vs. New Mexico State, 6 p.m. (Bear Down Fiesta)

April 10: vs. Team Mexico (Exhibition) (Bear Down Fiesta)

April 10: vs. New Mexico State, 6 p.m. (Bear Down Fiesta) 

April 14: vs. Grand Canyon, 4 p.m.

April 14: vs. Grand Canyon, 6:30 p.m.

April 16: at No. 16 Arizona State, 6:30 p.m.

April 17: at No. 16 Arizona State, 2 p.m.

April 17: at No. 16 Arizona State, 5 p.m.

April 18: at No. 16 Arizona State, 1 p.m.

April 23: vs. Utah, TBD

April 24: vs. Utah, TBD

April 24: vs. Utah, TBD

April 25: vs. Utah, TBD 

April 30: vs. Cal, TBD

May 1: vs. Cal, TBD

May 1: vs. Cal, TBD

May 2: vs. Cal, TBD 

May 7: at No. 10 Oregon, TBD

May 8: at No. 10 Oregon, TBD

May 8: at No. 10 Oregon, TBD

May 9: at No. 10 Oregon, TBD

May 13: vs. No. 1 UCLA, TBD

May 14: vs. No. 1 UCLA, TBD

May 14: vs. No. 1 UCLA, TBD

May 15: vs. No. 1 UCLA, TBD

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

