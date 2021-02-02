Arizona Wildcats softball team releases challenging 2021 season schedule

If the loaded Arizona Wildcats wants to prove that its the top softball team in the country, the UA will have plenty of chances throughout the regular season, which is slated to begin on Feb. 11.

The third-ranked Wildcats released their 56-game schedule on Tuesday, and will play 55 contests against college competition along with one exhibition outing against Team Mexico — and former Cats Danielle O'Toole, Taylor McQuillin and Brigette Del Ponte — in the "Bear Down Fiesta" on April 10.

Arizona will open the season on Feb. 11 against No. 6 Texas in Austin. To cap off the three-day stretch in Austin, the Wildcats will face eighth-ranked Alabama on Feb. 13, before returning home to host the Hillenbrand Invitational and Wildcat Invitational between Feb. 19-28. As of now, fans are prohibited from attending games at Hillenbrand Stadium until further notice due to the pandemic.

Between Arizona's nonconference schedule and Pac-12 play, the Wildcats will play in 22 games against opponents ranked in the NFCA Top 25 — 14 in the top 10.

The UA's final two weekends of league play will be a four-game road trip at No. 10 Oregon followed by a home stand — and potential conference-clinching series — against top-ranked UCLA.