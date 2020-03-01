Arizona Wildcats softball team routs Texas-Arlington to improve to 17-3

The No. 7-ranked Arizona softball team finished off a perfect weekend with a 9-1 run-rule win over Texas-Arlington on Sunday.
UA went 5-0 at the Easton Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, including a pair of wins over No. 8 Alabama.
UA trailed 1-0 after an inning Sunday but scored two runs in the third, four in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Jessie Harper went 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs. Malia Martinez and Izzy Pacho added two hits apiece while Hannah Bowen drove in two runs. Her RBI single in the sixth enforced the mercy rule.
Hannah Martinez went 1 for 3 with a solo homer.
Alyssa Denham (7-1) earned the win with four hitless innings. She struck out four and walked one. Bowen allowed one run in two relief innings.
Arizona hosts the Wildcat Invitational starting Friday. Other teams in the event are Indiana, SIU-Edwardsville, South Dakota, Indiana and Boise State.
UA will then host St. Joseph's on March 10 before starting Pac-12 play against Oregon State on March 13 at Hillenbrand Stadium.