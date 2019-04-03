Arizona cruised to a relatively simple sweep in nonconference action at Hillenbrand Stadium on Wednesday, beating UTEP 17-1 in five innings before capping the doubleheader with a 5-1 win.
The Wildcats (29-7, 9-0 Pac-12) won their 10th and 11th consecutive games, thanks in part to a home run in each by both Jessie Harper and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza. Harper's homer, her 19th of the season, tied the lead among all NCAA hitters.
Arizona's current win streak marks its longest of the season. The Wildcats haven't lost since March 10 against then-No. 1 Florida State.
Marissa Schuld logged the win for UA in the circle in Game 1 Wednesday, allowing just an unearned run on four hits with one strikeout over four innings. Freshman pitcher Vanessa Foreman got her first career win in Game 2, when she allowed one run on six hits and struck out two across four innings.
Palomino-Cardoza, Harper, Reyna Carranco, Malia Martinez and Carli Campbell each contributed a multi-hit effort in the Wildcats' 17-1 run-rule win, marking the most runs UA has scored in a game this season. Its previous best was 15 against New Mexico on Feb. 16.
Palomino-Cardoza, Harper and Martinez each homered in the first game — Palomino-Cardoza's a grand slam — and accounted for 15 of the team's 17 runs.
Hillary Edior recorded her first RBI of the season in the second game, getting the scoring going for UA with a double in the second inning.
Arizona will visit Utah (13-21, 2-4) for a three-game set this weekend, with first pitch Friday set for 5 p.m.