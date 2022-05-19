Arizona won't be fazed by 'loud' SEC atmosphere in NCAA Regionals

The Arizona Wildcats are no stranger to SEC Country.

A year ago, the Cats beat Arkansas back-to-back in Fayetteville to advance to the College World Series.

Though the Hillenbrand Stadium environment in Tucson during the postseason is particularly loud, there is something distinct about heading to play in front of the passionate fan bases of the Southeast.

"They’re just cheering all the time," UA catcher Sharlize Palacios said. "It’s loud, it’s that tingling atmosphere."

The Wildcats are in Tiger Country this time around, heading to Colombia, Missouri, for the NCAA Regional round hosted by No. 15 seed Mizzou. The Cats play Friday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+ against Big Ten foe Illinois. If they win, the Cats will face the winner of Missouri-Missouri State. Lose, and they'll play an elimination game.

Prior experience on the road against SEC teams isn’t necessarily a prerequisite for advancing to the next round, but it can't hurt. Last year showed most of Arizona's player what's to come.

"I think yes, absolutely it helps," Arizona coach Caitlin Lowe said. "It helps being in Arkansas last year and everybody cheering against you. At the end of the day, we have to control our dugout and what we’re doing on the field."

Arizona’s first test will be Illinois (34-20), a team that’s lost three straight games.

The Illini are a unique offensive team. They finished second in the conference with a .307 batting average, but were 11th in home runs with 28. Illinois was the only team in the Big Ten with fewer than 200 strikeouts.

While their lineup may not provide a lot of fireworks, it'll be tough to get their hitters out.

Arizona will send senior pitcher Hanah Bowen to the circle to start the game. Lowe is preparing to ride Bowen as far as she can go, though the first-year head coach says she's also look to matchups. Expect Lowe to utilize Jessie Fontes, Madi Elish and Devyn Netz in the circle throughout the weekend as well.

"I think it’s important to switch up looks," Lowe said.

Wildcats happy, healthy entering regionals

The Wildcats have had key players in and out of the lineup with injuries on a regular basis.

Starting center fielder Janelle Meoño missed two months with a stress fracture in her foot, returning late last month. Bowen missed a two-week stretch at the end of February, and shortstop Sophia Carroll missed 11 games in March.

The Wildcats were at full strength for last weekend series against Stanford, one of the first times it happened all season.

"I literally hugged our trainer when I heard everyone was available," Lowe said.

Having a healthy roster has also led to more smiles in the building.

"I think we all feel good heading into the postseason," Meoño said. "I think everyone is ready to go out there and get after it."

Six Cats make All-Region Team

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its All-Region teams and six Arizona players made the All-West list.

Allie Skaggs, who tied for the Pac-12 lead in home runs (22), made the first team along with Izzy Pacho. Pacho finished second on the team in batting average (.383).

Palacios and Carlie Scupin each made the second-team while Jasmine Perezchica and Paige Dimler made the third team.

Friday • What: NCAA Regionals: Arizona (33-20) vs. Illinois (34-20) • When: 1:30 p.m. • Watch online: ESPN+

