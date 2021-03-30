Arizona's Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza named Pac-12 Player of the Week for second time this season

Arizona super senior centerfielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the ninth-ranked Wildcats to a series sweep of Oregon State in Tucson over the weekend.

She hit .727 (8-for-11) ⑊ She reached base in 12 of her 15 plate appearances ⑊ She slugged 1.636 and drove in eight runsShe is your Pac-12 Player of the Week 😼#BearDown | @lysssscat32 pic.twitter.com/TWF6vPy980 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) March 30, 2021

Now in her sixth season at Arizona, Palomino-Cardoza produced a chunk of the UA's offensive production against the Beavers, and accounted for two doubles, a triple and two home runs, with a 1.636 slugging percentage.

Palomino-Cardoza went 6-for-6 in her final six at-bats and blasted a walk-off grand slam to run-rule the Beavers, bringing her season total to five home runs and 22 RBI. Arizona outscored OSU 33-12 in four games.

Up next: No. 9 Arizona (18-5) will travel to Stanford (22-4) for a four-game series from Thursday — with a double-header on Friday — to Saturday.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

