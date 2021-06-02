Arizona's Dejah Mulipola named a first-team NFCA All-American

Arizona’s Dejah Mulipola has been named an NFCA First-Team All-American and the Division I Catcher of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

The pitcher she’ll face in Thursday’s Women’s College World Series opener, Alabama ace Montana Fouts, was a unanimous choice for the first team. Bailey Hemphill, Fouts' Crimson Tide teammate and battery-mate, also made the first team as an at-large player.

Mulipola was the only Wildcat to make the first team. Pac-12 rival UCLA landed four players on the 18-member squad.

Widely viewed as the best collegiate catcher in the country, Mulipola is hitting a career-high .401 with 21 home runs, 63 RBIs and a career-high .906 slugging percentage for the WCWS-bound Wildcats. Defensively, she’s part of a UA unit that’s on pace to post the best fielding percentage mark in program history.

Muipola is one of four UA players honored by the NFCA: Shortstop Jessie Harper, pitcher Alyssa Denham and outfielder Janelle Meoño were named third-team All-Americans.

The 11th-seeded Wildcats and third-seeded Crimson Tide will play at 4 p.m. Thursday from Oklahoma City.