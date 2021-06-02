 Skip to main content
Arizona's Dejah Mulipola named a first-team NFCA All-American
Arizona's Dejah Mulipola named a first-team NFCA All-American

  • Updated
052921-tuc-spt-uasoftball-p1

Arizona catcher Dejah Mulipola hugs outfielder Janelle Meoño and catcher Sharlize Palacios after crossing home plate during Friday’s NCAA Super Regional win over Arkansas. Mulipola belted two home runs as the Wildcats won 10-4.

 Charlie Kaijo Photos, NWA Democrat-Gazette

Arizona’s Dejah Mulipola has been named an NFCA First-Team All-American and the Division I Catcher of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

The pitcher she’ll face in Thursday’s Women’s College World Series opener, Alabama ace Montana Fouts, was a unanimous choice for the first team. Bailey Hemphill, Fouts' Crimson Tide teammate and battery-mate, also made the first team as an at-large player.

Mulipola was the only Wildcat to make the first team. Pac-12 rival UCLA landed four players on the 18-member squad.

Widely viewed as the best collegiate catcher in the country, Mulipola is hitting a career-high .401 with 21 home runs, 63 RBIs and a career-high .906 slugging percentage for the WCWS-bound Wildcats. Defensively, she’s part of a UA unit that’s on pace to post the best fielding percentage mark in program history.

Muipola is one of four UA players honored by the NFCA: Shortstop Jessie Harper, pitcher Alyssa Denham and outfielder Janelle Meoño were named third-team All-Americans.

The 11th-seeded Wildcats and third-seeded Crimson Tide will play at 4 p.m. Thursday from Oklahoma City.

