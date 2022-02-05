Arizona's new leaders ready for big roles

Meoño is likely to be the starting center fielder, taking over for two-time first-team All-American Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza. For the last four of the last five years, Arizona has had No. 32 anchoring its outfield. And not only did Palomino-Cardoza play nearly perfectly in the field, committing just one error in her career there, but she also pounded the eighth-most home runs in school history (69) with a career .346 batting average.

“She always wanted to catch every ball,” Meoño said. “That’s what I learned from her, to go after everything and get after it.”

Palacios takes over for Mulipola, Arizona’s first First Team All-American catcher since 1998 and two-time reigning NFCA Catcher of the Year. But beyond all of her awards and eye-popping statistics, Mulipola was known for being consistent. Late-season offensive slumps are common for even the best catchers in the game, but Mulipola hit six of her team-leading 21 home runs in her last 10 games in 2021. She also started each of the team’s 56 games and recorded a hit in 42 of them.

Palacios says she’s learned a lot from Mulipola on how to handle such a large workload behind the plate.