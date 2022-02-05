Arizona's new leaders ready for big roles

Arizona outfielder Janelle Meoño and catcher Sharlize Palacios began last season as complimentary pieces to star-studded senior class.
But that changed quickly. Meoño ascended to the leadoff spot, ripped off a 27-game hit streak and finished with the Pac-12 batting title touting a .442 clip. Palacios, hitting right behind catcher Dejah Mulipola in the lineup, blasted 18 home runs with 57 RBIs — finishing just behind Mulipola for the team lead in both categories.
Yet, quarantining, COVID-19 testing mandates, the battle to get fans in the stands, rearranging a nonconference schedule on the fly, a long road trip across Florida, both threatened and actual cancellations, five straight postseason wins and a Women’s College World Series appearance before Mike Candrea’s retirement all combined to make the season feel like a blur.
It wasn’t until Meoño returned home that she got a chance to reflect on how much the Wildcats accomplished and her role in that success.
“Looking back at the season, sometimes I’m in awe of what I did, like ‘I did that?” Meoño said. “I’m super grateful for that season, because it taught me a lot. I got to learn under the seniors and (Candrea).”
Caitlin Lowe takes over for Candrea, who stepped down following 36 seasons as head coach. In a smaller way, Meoño and Palacios are stepping into big shoes as well.
Meoño is likely to be the starting center fielder, taking over for two-time first-team All-American Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza. For the last four of the last five years, Arizona has had No. 32 anchoring its outfield. And not only did Palomino-Cardoza play nearly perfectly in the field, committing just one error in her career there, but she also pounded the eighth-most home runs in school history (69) with a career .346 batting average.
“She always wanted to catch every ball,” Meoño said. “That’s what I learned from her, to go after everything and get after it.”
Palacios takes over for Mulipola, Arizona’s first First Team All-American catcher since 1998 and two-time reigning NFCA Catcher of the Year. But beyond all of her awards and eye-popping statistics, Mulipola was known for being consistent. Late-season offensive slumps are common for even the best catchers in the game, but Mulipola hit six of her team-leading 21 home runs in her last 10 games in 2021. She also started each of the team’s 56 games and recorded a hit in 42 of them.
Palacios says she’s learned a lot from Mulipola on how to handle such a large workload behind the plate.
“My goal is going to be take care of my body, fueling myself with good stuff and not try to do crazy things while I’m running or sliding,” Palacios said. “I’m going to try to keep myself healthy as much as I can.”
The 2022 Arizona softball season will be deemed a new era regardless. However, the changing of the guard runs deeper than just Lowe.
After all, the Wildcats once again have high expectations with a No. 9 preseason ranking. Their success on the field will likely be determined by how the leaders of this new era, particularly Meoño and Palacios, handle their roles.