Arizona's Reyna Carranco, Janelle Meoño pack punch as slap-hitters

Both players have grown in their hitting since arriving in Tucson.

It helps that one of the best slappers in UA history, Caitlin Lowe, is one of the Wildcats’ assistant coaches. Lowe finished her All-American UA career with a .400 batting average; over four seasons, she collected 300 hits — and won two national titles.

Lowe “helps me all the time,” Meoño said. “I always talk to her after every at-bat, like ‘What can I do better? What do you see?’ I think that having her as a coach is a huge plus for us with the slapping game.”

Carranco said that coach Mike Candrea has helped her understand which situations are better for slapping than traditional hitting. Carranco can do both.

They both approach each at-bat in a similar way. Meoño enters the batter’s box thinking that she wants to win the at-bat. Carranco wants to make the pitcher work for an out and “think I’m a hard out.”

While they don’t watch a ton of film, they are students of hitting. Carranco’s stint on the injured list allowed her to see the game from a different viewpoint. In between Meoño’s at bats, Carranco would share her observations with her teammate.