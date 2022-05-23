Arizona's stellar pitching fueling unexpected NCAA Tournament run

Can you turn your supposed weakness into one of your strengths?

That’s exactly what the Arizona Wildcats are attempting to do as they aim to get to a third straight Women’s College World Series.

The Wildcats, who entered postseason play second-to-last in the Pac-12 with a team ERA of 3.98, swept the Columbia Regional in large part due to three straight brilliant pitching performances, where they allowed a combined three runs over 21 innings.

Hanah Bowen and Devyn Netz each threw complete-game shutouts over the weekend, beating No. 15 seed Missouri in consecutive days after an 8-3 win over Illinois on Friday. Arizona won 2-0 on Saturday with Bowen in the circle, then punched its ticket to the Super Regionals with a 1-0 win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Netz allowed just two hits in the clincher in what was her first-ever postseason pitching appearance.

“A lot ran through my mind,” Netz said. “But I know I'm at my best when I just go out and attack.”

The Wildcats (36-20) will head to Mississippi State this week with the Super Regionals beginning Friday at 9 a.m and Saturday at 1 p.m., with both games on ESPNU. A third, winner-take-all game — if necessary — would be played Sunday at a time to be determined.

If the Wildcats are to advance to a 25th WCWS, they'll need to put all the pieces together for a second consecutive weekend.

“The ones where we pitch our heart out in the circle,” Arizona coach Caitlin Lowe said as to what UA will need to do in Starkville. “We play great defense and then we come through with the big hit.”

What made UA’s regional sweep so unique — and rather unexpected — was that its pitching had often lagged behind its hitting during the year, a recipe that often sends even the good teams home early in the playoffs. Arizona ranked in the top 10 nationally in home runs, yet lost twice as many Pac-12 games as it won to finish tied for last in the nine-team conference

This was mainly due to Arizona’s pitching staff struggling to find cohesion. Bowen, on the heels of a breakout 2021 postseason, entered the year with lofty expectations as the team’s top starter.

The senior allowed a career-high seven runs in a home game against Kentucky on Feb. 19 and didn’t pitch again until March 4 while out with an injury. During her absence, Netz filled in as the go-to starter, giving up only five runs in 21 innings during that span.

“Devyn stepped up in such big ways all season,” Lowe said.

Bowen returned to give up three or fewer runs in six straight appearances but the start of Pac-12 play in late March is when both pitchers ran into their own issues. Perhaps it was a change in confidence or the daunting conference schedule, maybe a combination of the two.

Either way, one of Bowen or Netz was in the circle during the team’s eight-game losing streak to begin the conference schedule.

“This year has been so hard,” Lowe said.

Things appeared to turn a corner in April but it was met with a two steps forward, one step back approach. Bowen lowered her ERA from 4.56 on April 15 to 4.03 by the end of the month. However, that coincided with a minor foot injury to Netz that forced her to wear a walking boot on days she didn’t pitch.

“I’ve faced some adversity this year,” Netz said. “I’m not in a boot right now, so I’m good.”

Once the NCAA Tournament hit, Lowe saw a renewed sense of confidence in her top two pitchers who were given a clean slate.

“‘Bo’ came out with a ton of fire,” Lowe said. “I always trust the ball in her hands.”

Bowen threw a combined 244 pitches in wins over Illinois and Missouri. Saturday marked the first time all year that she threw a complete game against a Power Five school without allowing a run.

“I think it was about just having great energy out there,” Bowen said. “Everybody was all in and you’re just ready to get after it.”

And when it came time to turn to Netz in the regional final, Lowe didn’t have any doubts about giving Netz her first NCAA Tournament start in the biggest game of the season.

“So proud of Devyn and the way she competed in the circle,” Lowe said. “I knew she was going to get the job done and give us a chance to win.”

With a pitching staff that’s as good as it has been all season, there isn’t any reason to believe the Wildcats don’t have a chance to take two of three against another SEC opponent and get back to the WCWS.

“This game is crazy. And sometimes it comes down to one pitch,” Lowe said.

Super Regionals Who: Arizona (36-20) at Mississippi State (37-25) Where: Starkville, Miss. Game 1: Friday, 9 a.m. (ESPNU) Game 2: Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPNU) Game 3: Sunday, TBA (if necessary) Super Regional matchups No. 16 UCF (49-12) at No. 1 Oklahoma (52-2)

No. 9 Northwestern (43-10) at No. 8 Arizona State (42-9)

No. 12 Duke (44-9) at No. 5 UCLA (46-8)

Texas (41-18) at No. 4 Arkansas (47-9)

No. 14 Florida (46-16) at No. 3 Virginia Tech (45-8)

Oregon State (37-20) at Stanford (39-20)

No. 10 Clemson (42-15) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (44-12)

Arizona (36-20) at Mississippi State (37-25)

