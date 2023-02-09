A three-homer effort ended the night early as No. 12 Arizona won 9-1 in five innings in its season opener against Long Beach State on Thursday in the Candrea Classic at Hillenbrand Stadium.

The Wildcat offense started hot. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, redshirt senior catcher Izzy Pacho hit a grand slam to give Arizona a 4-0 lead. Two batters later, starting pitcher Devyn Netz hit a solo home run to left field to extend the lead to five runs.

UA coach Caitlin Lowe always knew Netz was more than just a pitcher.

“When I first recruited her, she was a hitter," Lowe said. "She’s been a hitter. She went through some injuries last year that kind of kept her out of the offensive lineup, and we had to save her for the mound. She's stronger, healthier this year. She’s ready to do it all for us."

Long Beach State scored in the second inning after center fielder Jasmine Perezchica tried to make an athletic catch but was not able to come down with the ball. LBSU followed that double with an RBI single to make it 5-1.

Perezchica made up for it in the bottom of the second. Leading off, Perezchica bunted for a hit and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Pacho drove her in on a single to left.

In the bottom of the fourth, junior outfielder Carlie Scupin wanted to get in on the home run action and hit a two-run shot to right to bring the score to 9-1. Senior pitcher Brianna Hardy relieved Netz in the fifth and got the final three outs.

Pacho, who went 3 for 3 with five RBIs, said it felt good for the Wildcats to face someone other than themselves.

“I love this team," she said. "We have been competing against each other all fall and all January. January felt like a year. This one went by really fast, and it was just nice to play somebody other than each other."

Pacho has returned to catcher this season, and Lowe thought she looked natural behind the plate.

“She caught her whole, entire life growing up," Lowe said. "I actually think that’s more of her natural position. She had to work really hard at third base, and she became a great third baseman. For me, catching is like her home, and she is relaxed back there.”

Netz didn't seem to be bothered by the run she allowed in the second and didn't give up any after that. She might have let it affect her earlier in her career but has tried to keep a more positive attitude on the mound.

"Taking one pitch at a time, that was the hardest part of my first two years here," said Netz, who allowed four hits and struck out three batters in four innings. "Trying to not dwell on my mistakes and trying not to dwell on the negativity, but trying to stay positive in those moments where it can kind of get a little frustrating.”

Arizona has four more games this weekend, starting at 4 p.m. Friday against Kansas.