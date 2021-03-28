Bats rescue Cats in finale of four-game sweep of Oregon State

After a rough month, the Arizona softball team just needed some wins.

Style points were no longer part of the equation after losing five of seven.

This weekend’s four-game sweep of Oregon State included a little bit of everything. Freshman second baseman Allie Skaggs and the offense played the hero role Sunday, as the freshman’s second career home run provided some breathing room in a 7-5 victory.

“I thought it was great to just show our fight,” Skaggs said. “Sometimes the wins aren’t going to be pretty. But this team does a great job of when we’re all on, we just feed off each other and everyone just starts hitting.”

The No. 9 Wildcats (18-5, 3-2) needed every ounce of its offensive might to defeat the Beavers (13-11, 2-4), as Alyssa Denham allowed a season-high five runs.

To her credit, the fifth-year senior sat down the final seven OSU batters in order, rewarding her catcher’s confidence after the coaching staff considered the bullpen.

“She looked like she was getting tired and getting the ball up, and you don’t want her to go through that if she’s not all there,” coach Mike Candrea said. “I talked to (catcher Dejah Mulipola), who said she was fine and just to keep her in there.