The No. 9 Arizona softball team split a pair of games at the Hillenbrand Invitational for a second straight day, losing 6-1 to No. 7 Alabama before toppling New Mexico 15-1.
The Wildcats outhit the Crimson Tide in the first of a doubleheader Saturday, but Taylor McQuillin (1-3) took the loss as UA committed four errors. McQuillin struck out eight but allowed six runs — three earned — over seven innings of work.
Reyna Carranco stayed hot with a pair of hits in the loss, and Jessie Harper did the same. The Wildcats just couldn't get a baserunner home, leaving six on base.
Carranco came home to score Arizona's lone run against Alabama when Dejah Mulipola reached base on an error.
Carranco hit her first two home runs of the young season, including a grand slam, in the run-rule win over the Lobos. She drove in six runs as UA improved to 5-4 on the season. Alyssa Denham (2-2) earned the win with three scoreless innings.
Harper hit her Pac-12-leading fifth home run of the season as part of the Wildcats' onslaught, as the team notched 14 hits and five home runs in the contest. Mulipola hit her fourth home run, and Tamara Statman had her first of the season while pinch-hitting.
Mulipola and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza each had three hits in the win.
Freshman pitcher Vanessa Foreman made her collegiate debut in relief of Denham, tossing the final two innings while allowing one unearned run and striking out two.
UA wraps up play at the home event with a game against Cal State Fullerton at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.