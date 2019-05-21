Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza was just a toddler when her aunt Toni Mascarenas and the Wildcats won the 2001 NCAA softball championship. With the strong UA connection, Palomino-Cardoza always had a dream: to make it to the Women’s College World Series in an Arizona uniform.
“I think kind of just being here and trying to get back to Oklahoma City and get a national championship and try to be at the level that (Mascarenas) was at — it means a lot to me and we’re going to do everything we can to get there,” Palomino-Cardoza said. “From what I could tell, stories I heard, being here was the best four years of her life.”
The current squad is just two games away from returning to Oklahoma City for the first time since 2010 — the Wildcats’ longest WCWS drought. Sixth-seeded Arizona will host No. 11 Ole Miss this weekend in the best-of-three Super Regional series, starting Friday at 4 p.m.
Palomino-Cardoza would like to be part of the team that helps coach Mike Candrea get back to OKC.
“He deserves it,” Palomino-Cardoza said. “I’m biased, but he’s the best in the game. He does a lot for us and the program, and to get him back to Oklahoma City is something we wanted for years. We’re going to do everything we can.”
The Wildcats earned their 14th trip to the NCAA Super Regionals in the last 15 years by staying perfect during the Tucson Regional last weekend. Arizona beat Harvard in the opening game and then Auburn twice for a 31st regional championship.
Ole Miss is coming off a 4-1 performance at the Oxford Regional. The Rebels lost to Louisiana-Lafayette and had to then beat the Ragin’ Cajuns twice in the regional final.
Palomino-Cardoza is no stranger to that level of adversity. The junior outfielder suffered a season-ending ACL tear two days before the 2017 postseason started. The Wildcats were upset by Baylor in the Super Regionals.
“Last time we hosted (Supers) it didn’t go in our favor, but we’re a different team and I think we know what we have to do to get there,” Palomino-Cardoza said. “We’re excited to keep it going.”
Reyna Carranco is the team’s example of perseverance. The junior broke her left hand and right thumb against Washington on May 4, and was told the injury would be season-ending.
Instead, Carranco came back — albeit in a different role — two weeks later. Carranco had previously served as Arizona’s second baseman and No. 2 hitter; she took the role of designated player and batted sixth in both games against Auburn in the Tucson Regional.
“I was surprised, actually,” Carranco said of her quick recovery.
“At first, I think, a broken bone takes four to five weeks to heal, but the season would be over. So I just tried to get back as soon as I could.”
Carranco said she referred back to Ashleigh Hughes’ injury last year, when she broke her left hand making a hard slide against Arizona State in April. Hughes was able to recover by the end of the season.
Carranco is continuing physical therapy and taking a few swings in practice, but hasn’t fielded much. She might try more of that this week. But Carranco said it was interesting to be the Wildcats’ designated player.
When asked how she helps contribute on the field while she still can’t play second base, Carranco said:
“Definitely cheer my teammates on and just try to be there mentally, every single pitch. Even if I’m not on the field, just try to be there.”