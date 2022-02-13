Behind Hanah Bowen's shutout, No. 9 Arizona bounces back to beat New Mexico

“We’re experiencing that uncomfortable feeling where we don’t feel our best at the plate, and we have to figure out a way to execute no matter what,” first-year coach Caitlin Lowe said.

Arizona scratched across its first run by showing some hustle on back-to-back two-out grounders in the third inning. With Sophia Carroll at second, Jasmine Perezchica drilled a ball at New Mexico third baseman Emma Branson. The ball skipped off Branson’s glove and landed in the grasp of Briana Martinez, while Carroll slid past before Martinez could apply the tag.

Then, on a bouncer up the middle by Sharlize Palacios, Perezchica narrowly beat Martinez’s throw to second while Carroll scored.

“Just finding a way to get it across no matter how it happened,” Palacios said.

The lone run proved to be enough, but it did provide some nervy moments.

New Mexico first baseman Olivia Birkinshaw drilled a leadoff double in the seventh inning, but Bowen responded by getting a soft popup to shortstop. Then, Carroll was in the right spot at the right time to snag a line drive right at her shortstop position, and Bowen got a lazy popup in foul territory to end the game.