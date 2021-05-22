Big bats carry Cats again in NCAA Regional win over Ole MIss

The catching tandem of Mulipola-Palacios has been the most consistent part of the Arizona lineup.

They lead the Wildcats in homers — Mulipola has 19, two more than Palacios’ 17 — and RBIs, amassing a combined 112. Neither has gone more than four straight games without getting on base at any point this season. Mulipola has recorded a hit in 39 of 51 games.

“I love that she’s a catcher with me and that she’s right behind me,” Mulipola said. “She’s always cheering me on. We’re always rooting for each other, and we just want the best. We want each other to succeed, and I know as long as she’s in the lineup and behind me, I’m in good hands, regardless what I do.”

On Saturday, the whole lineup caught fire.

Malia Martinez cracked two singles, and Janelle Meoño had two hits with a walk that started the first-inning three-run rally. Jessie Harper had a sacrifice fly for an insurance run in the sixth, and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza lined a double off the wall for another.

After scoring just 16 runs in their last eight games against ranked opponents, Arizona scored eight against an Ole Miss squad that received votes in the latest poll and chased starting pitcher Savannah Diederich from the circle.