Big first inning helps No. 16 FSU hand No. 2 Arizona its second loss of ’21

Florida State scored three times in the first inning and pitcher Kathryn Sandercock limited second-ranked Arizona’s batters to just two runs on seven hits, and the 16th-ranked Seminoles dispatched the Wildcats’ 4-2 Thursday night in the first game of their series in Tallahassee.

Sandercock, a preseason All-American, improved to 5-1 while raising her ERA to 2.67. Florida State improved to 12-4. After starting the season 12-0, Arizona (13-1) has lost two of its last three.

Arizona pitcher Alyssa Denham allowed all three runs before she could record an out, walking two and surrendering three hits. She was replaced by Hanah Bowen, who allowed one run over six full innings of relief.

Alyssa Palomino had an RBI groundout in the third inning and Dejah Mulipola hit a solo home run in the fourth, accounting for the Wildcats’ two runs.

The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Friday.