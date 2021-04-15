Big-time atmosphere and home runs expected when Cats, Devils clash in Tempe this weekend

Arizona coach Mike Candrea said he expects more fans this weekend than in any series the Wildcats have played this year.
“I’m sure ASU will probably open things up and have quite a few more than what we’ve played in front of,” Candrea said. “But I think that will probably help us more than hurt us.”
The Territorial Cup series always seems to mean more — particularly on the softball diamond and particularly this year, with both the UA and ASU ranked in the top 15 nationally. Eighth-ranked Arizona (26-5, 6-2) travels to No. 13 Arizona State (25-10, 6-6) seeking its first series win over a ranked opponent. The Wildcats lost a solo game against No. 23 UCF, dropped two of three at No. 9 Florida State and lost back-to-back games at No. 6 Washington already this year.
“I think that was just a part of having a new team and a lot of younger girls,” freshman Devyn Netz said. “These seniors have a better handle on what we need to do and how they need to lead us.”
That leadership is important because for many of Arizona’s players, this will be their first time playing in the rivalry.
The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic just two weeks before the Territorial Cup series, and then a flurry of transfers occurred during the summer. Only 10 players currently on the UA roster have played the Sun Devils before.
Those veteran players have tried to explain how this series is just different from the others.
“I’ve been asking everybody, like, ‘Is it like I think it is?’” freshman Janelle Meoño said. “I’ve heard that it’s very intense, that we need to beat them. That it’s all gas, no brakes.”
Much like on the basketball court, the two teams have a minor branding feud going on.
Arizona State claims to be "Home Run U." The Sun Devils led the NCAA in home runs in 2020, but Arizona did it as recently as 2017 and can claim seven of the top 15 all-time home run leaders. That includes Wildcats senior Jessie Harper, who is 10 behind all-time record holder Lauren Chamberlain.
"I think we’re Home Run U," Meoño said.
ASU has its own Harper, too. Jessie’s younger sister, Makenna, is one of the leaders of ASU’s explosive lineup, batting .384 with six home runs and three doubles. She is one of seven Sun Devils with five or more homers this year.
Surrendering the longball has been the biggest weakness for the Arizona pitching staff, which has the second-best ERA in the Pac-12 at 1.67. Of the 48 runs scored against the Wildcats, 26 have been plated by a home run.
“We’ve got to throw good pitches, hit spots, keep people off balance,” Candrea said. “It’s no different than someone throwing against us. You have to have good location, be able to pitch to contact while still keeping the ball in the park. You’ve got to keep the ball out of the middle of the plate. Then, the off-speed pitch is a huge factor because that’s the only way you’re going to keep people off balance.”