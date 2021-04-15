Big-time atmosphere and home runs expected when Cats, Devils clash in Tempe this weekend

Those veteran players have tried to explain how this series is just different from the others.

“I’ve been asking everybody, like, ‘Is it like I think it is?’” freshman Janelle Meoño said. “I’ve heard that it’s very intense, that we need to beat them. That it’s all gas, no brakes.”

Much like on the basketball court, the two teams have a minor branding feud going on.

Arizona State claims to be "Home Run U." The Sun Devils led the NCAA in home runs in 2020, but Arizona did it as recently as 2017 and can claim seven of the top 15 all-time home run leaders. That includes Wildcats senior Jessie Harper, who is 10 behind all-time record holder Lauren Chamberlain.

"I think we’re Home Run U," Meoño said.

ASU has its own Harper, too. Jessie’s younger sister, Makenna, is one of the leaders of ASU’s explosive lineup, batting .384 with six home runs and three doubles. She is one of seven Sun Devils with five or more homers this year.

Surrendering the longball has been the biggest weakness for the Arizona pitching staff, which has the second-best ERA in the Pac-12 at 1.67. Of the 48 runs scored against the Wildcats, 26 have been plated by a home run.

“We’ve got to throw good pitches, hit spots, keep people off balance,” Candrea said. “It’s no different than someone throwing against us. You have to have good location, be able to pitch to contact while still keeping the ball in the park. You’ve got to keep the ball out of the middle of the plate. Then, the off-speed pitch is a huge factor because that’s the only way you’re going to keep people off balance.”