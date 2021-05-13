Bruins blast five homers to hand UA first run-rule loss at home since 2015

There’s an old adage that solo home runs don’t beat you.

But if there are enough of them, they can.

The No. 8-ranked Arizona softball team found that out Thursday night in an 8-0 run-rule loss to No. 2 UCLA.

With an 0-2 count, two outs and the bases empty in the first inning, Arizona pitcher Alyssa Denham would normally have every right to be aggressive. But she forgot who she was facing. First-Team All-American Rachel Garcia reminded her.

Denham’s elevated pitch, hanging off the edge of the plate, was pummeled to the bleachers in left, and it was only the beginning.

The next batter, Delanie Wisz rocketed a line drive over the fence in left. Then, Maya Brady hit the first of her two solo shots off the batter’s eye in center.

UCLA would end Denham’s night early in the second inning, when Aaliyah Jordan crushed a 3-2 pitch to give the Bruins a 4-0 lead off the four solo homers. Denham had only allowed five home runs in 120 innings pitched coming into the game.