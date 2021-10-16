Caitlin Lowe breaks down her roster, talks recruiting four months into her tenure as UA softball coach

A: “I think the time commitment away from the field. I think Coach (Candrea) just took everything so easily as far as we never knew if he had a busy day, if he had a relaxed day, if he had something terrible going on, if he had a great day. He was always the same person. I was talking to him a couple days ago I'm like, ‘Man, I got an 8:30, a 9 o'clock, a 9:30, an 11 o'clock and a 1 o'clock — all before practice. Did you do this?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ And I'm like, ‘Man, who even knew?’ That's been the surprising thing — how much you have on your plate that has nothing to really do with softball. It’s management of staff and time commitments and travel and all that good stuff. I feel like now I have the flow of how my week goes. I was a little naive in the beginning to think, here's my to-do list for the week because it changes every day you come in and there's something new, right, there's a new task. That's what I had to learn right away is like, throw your what you think is going to happen today out the window and just do your best that day, which is a good life lesson, too.”