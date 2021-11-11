Caitlin Lowe inks 'well-rounded' first class as new Arizona coach

As soon as she was named Arizona's new head softball this spring, Caitlin Lowe began calling recruits.
“That was first and foremost on my mind right away,” Lowe said. “To make sure they felt comfortable. Recruiting has been my baby since I got here.”
Of course, this was no ordinary coaching change. Mike Candrea had been at the helm of one of the most successful programs in the history of the sport for 34 seasons. And when it came to recruiting, Candrea played a key role — no matter how much responsibility Lowe shouldered as an assistant.
“Coach Candrea is the best closer I know,” Lowe said at a Thursday news conference in McKale Center. “You knew when you sent someone into his office that they were coming out a Wildcat. That’s pressure.”
Now that's Lowe’s job, and following Wednesday’s signing-day class of five players, ranked No. 8 by Extra Inning Softball, she was thrilled to show off her hard work.
“This class, I’m proud of it,” Lowe said. “It’s very well-rounded and a whole lot is brought to the table offensively, some speed and good power, and a pitcher who can really spin the ball.”
As she ran through the list — infielders Tayler Biehl and Logan Cole, catcher Olivia DiNardo, outfielder Dakota Kennedy and pitcher Sydney Somerndike — Lowe made sure to mention their club teams. In this age of softball, Lowe recognizes the importance of those relationships — especially while she establishes herself as a first-time coach at such an elite program.
“It’s probably the most important relationship you can have,” Lowe said. “The very first time I went recruiting as an assistant, I went out to SoCal and was like, ‘These are all the same people that were here when I was playing.’ They love the game. They’re diehards, and they know how to develop youth talent.
“Fostering those relationships are just as important as the recruiting relationships, because you know they’re going to call you and say, ‘Hey, you need to come see this kid.’”
As for how the new signees will fit when they arrive in the fall of 2022, there are even more variables than usual.
After all, it’s not just the coaching change, but the Wildcats, who finished 41-15 and made the Women’s College World Series, have to replace seven key seniors. Only three players are expected to depart following the 2022 season — Hanah Bowen, Hannah Martinez and Seattle transfer Bailey Thompson.
That leaves little room for newcomers. But if there’s anyone who could bust her way into the lineup, it is Kennedy.
The top-ranked outfielder in the 2022 class, Kennedy hit .581 with nine home runs as a junior at Sheldon High School in Sacramento. Fellow signees Cole and Biehl bring a ton of speed, and DiNardo can help support Sharlize Palacios behind the plate or Carlie Scupin at first base.
Somerndike, the 2021 California Gatorade Player of the Year, adds to Arizona's already deep pitching staff, a group that includes three underclassmen.
“With her spin, when she masters a pitch, she becomes very dangerous,” Lowe said.