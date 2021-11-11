Caitlin Lowe inks 'well-rounded' first class as new Arizona coach

“It’s probably the most important relationship you can have,” Lowe said. “The very first time I went recruiting as an assistant, I went out to SoCal and was like, ‘These are all the same people that were here when I was playing.’ They love the game. They’re diehards, and they know how to develop youth talent.

“Fostering those relationships are just as important as the recruiting relationships, because you know they’re going to call you and say, ‘Hey, you need to come see this kid.’”

As for how the new signees will fit when they arrive in the fall of 2022, there are even more variables than usual.

After all, it’s not just the coaching change, but the Wildcats, who finished 41-15 and made the Women’s College World Series, have to replace seven key seniors. Only three players are expected to depart following the 2022 season — Hanah Bowen, Hannah Martinez and Seattle transfer Bailey Thompson.

That leaves little room for newcomers. But if there’s anyone who could bust her way into the lineup, it is Kennedy.