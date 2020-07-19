Cal ousted Cats from WCWS for second straight year in 2003

Editor’s note: For more than three decades, the UA has been one of college softball’s best teams, making 23 Women’s College World Series appearances and winning eight national championships. The Star is re-living each of the WCWS trips.
2003: UA eliminated in semifinals, losing twice to Cal in one day
What went down: Arizona ran into Cal in the WCWS for the second straight year. And for the second straight year the Golden Bears ended UA’s season. This time in was in the semifinals, as the Wildcats lost twice in one day — 2-1 in 12 innings and then 4-1 — to their Pac-10 rival.
Arizona (56-7) didn’t advance to the championship for the first time in three years, and suffered back-to-back losses at the WCWS for the first time since 1989. In 16 WCWS appearances through 2003, the Wildcats were 45-20.
Cal had beaten UA 6-0 in the title game in 2002. Arizona was the No. 1 seed in the 2003 tournament, and beat Alabama and Washington to advance to the semis.
Freshman ace Alicia Hollowell (40-5) was on fire, striking out 13 batters in each of the first two games. She picked up a UA single-season record for strikeouts with 394. She’d best that mark in each of her next three seasons. Her 508 strikeouts in 2004 — the only year she didn’t play in the WCWS — was her career-high.
It was a long day for Hollowell against No. 7-seeded Cal. The first game ended on a single down the third-base line in the 12th. She struck out 16, walked eight and gave up eight hits. In the nightcap, Hollowel only struck out three, walked eight more and gave up four hits. Veronica Nelson’s home run was the big hit in the second game for Cal.
UA batted only .179 in Oklahoma City, going 12 for 67. After hitting 70 home runs for the year, the power hitting was shut down. The Wildcats didn’t hit a home run during the series — their last came in the regionals against Texas A&M on Lovie Jung’s 25th of the year. She finished the season with a 1.022 slugging percentage and a .461 batting average. Both are still UA records.
Jung ended up batting .583 in the WCWS, yet even she couldn’t connect against Cal — going 1 for 6 in her final at-bats as a Wildcat.
Two Wildcats made the all-tournament team — Hollowell and Jung. Cal went on to lose to UCLA 1-0 in the championship game.
From the archives: The Star’s Kristen Davis wrote that in the fifth inning of Game 2, Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea changed up his strategy on Cal’s best player, Nelson, and decided to pitch to her instead of walking her.
This ended up the wrong move at the wrong time. She wrote:
The UA walked the senior seven times — including six intentional free passes — in Sunday’s two games. But tied at 1 in the fifth with one out and a runner on first base, the UA elected to pitch to Nelson, the NCAA career walk leader with 392.
Nelson hit Alicia Hollowell’s 1-1 pitch over the fence in left-center to put the Bears ahead 3-1.
“I probably rolled the dice thinking we could throw around her,” said Candrea, whose team swept Cal 3-0 in the regular season. “It was a touch decision to move the winning run to second base. What we were trying to do is pitch around her. It didn’t quite happen that way.”
Said Hollowell: “I tried to go up and in and jam her, then go down and out. I just missed my spot.”
Nelson, who has been walked 104 times this season, said she was a bit surprised the UA chose to pitch to her.
“I just prepared myself and when I saw their catcher get down in the catching position I tried to tell myself to focus, stay on the ball and drive it somewhere,” said Nelson, whose home run was her 13th of the season and 55th of her career.
He said it: “This is by far our worst day. To go through our schedule and lose seven games, it really hurts when you aren’t playing on Monday.” — Candrea
After OKC: Arizona didn’t make the WCWS in 2004 — the first time since 1987. Two Wildcats wouldn’t be on the field in 2004 — Candrea and second-team All-American Courtney Fossatti.
Candrea took the season off to coach the U.S. Olympic team, while Fossatti redshirted after have foot surgery over the summer. UA ended up going 2-2 in the regionals, losing to Oklahoma and then being eliminated by Louisiana-Lafayette.
The big number: 329. The number of pitches Hollowell threw against Cal in back-to-back games in one day. She threw 196 pitches in Game 1, then after a 3 1/2-hour break, came out and threw 133 more.
“I was a little bit fatigued,” Hollowell said. “But not enough to use it as an excuse.”
