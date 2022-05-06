Cal stops Arizona's six-game winning streak

Allie Skaggs’ sixth-inning homer was the only offense Arizona could muster as its six-game winning streak was snapped in a 7-1 loss at Cal on Friday.

Sharlize Palacios had two of UA’s five hits as the Wildcats fell to 31-17 overall and 6-13 in the Pac-12.

The game was scoreless until the Golden Bears (27-23-1, 7-12) broke it open with four runs in the third inning. Sona Halajian had a three-run homer in the frame.

UA’s Hanah Bowen (10-9) took the loss, allowing five runs in four innings.

The teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Arizona wraps up the regular-season with a three-game home set against Stanford next week.

