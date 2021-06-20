Candrea's championships, 1991: UA beats UCLA for first Women's College World Series title

Arizona won with the same style that lifted it to the title game: stifling pitching, solid defense and timely hits.

Day (30-8) threw a four-hitter, striking out one and walking two as her teammates played errorless ball. The timely hit was provided by Jones.

Jones, a left-hander, came to the plate in the third with two outs and the bases loaded. She hit a drive to right-center off Heather Compton (22-4), who entered the game with an ERA of 0.20, the best in the nation.

The ball fell between the outfielders, and two runs scored. Kristin Gauthier was thrown out at the plate, and Jones was credited with a triple, Arizona’s only extra-base hit of the CWS.

“She puts us on the board, and I think that developed a lot of confidence throughout the whole lineup,” Candrea said.

Arizona scored two more in the fourth, chasing Compton, and another in the fifth.

“This was our weekend,” Candrea said. “I’ve been saying that all week. We couldn’t play any better than we did the last couple of weeks.”