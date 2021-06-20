Candrea's championships, 1993: Wildcats regain NCAA softball title

“I didn’t really expect to do that,” said Parra (28-3). “It was close.”

For UA coach Mike Candrea, it was sheer delight.

Minutes after winning the title, he took off his cap and ran his fingers through his hair for the last time. He told his team earlier this month that he would shave his head if it won a national title. A promise is a promise.

And so after the UA posed for team pictures, after national champion T-shirts were distributed, after Candrea kissed Parra, the ceremony began.

Amid a cluster of players and parents behind home plate, Heggen made the first cut, using an electric shaver to take a clump of Candrea’s dark, curly hair.

“I woke up this morning and kept looking at my hair for some reason,” said Candrea, whose hat looks a little too large for his head now.

The seniors — Heggen, Guise, Pruitt and Redondo — completed the job, leaving the hair scattered on the grass in their field of dreams.

“This is for five years of hell, Coach,” Redondo said, laughing.

Arizona’s heavenly season ends at 44-8. The Bruins finished at 50-5.