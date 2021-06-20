Candrea's championships, 1994: UA softball team incom-Parra-ble

Arizona got the only run it needed in the first. Leah O’Brien doubled with one out and scored with Laura Espinoza’s hard drive deflected off the glove of third baseman Shannon Jones for a hit. Nancy Evans made it 2-0 an inning later. Running from third on an infield bouncer, she scored on a play at the plate when Jones’ throw got past Maumausolo. Braatz’s RBI single in the third gave the UA a 3-0 lead.

“After we got that 3-0 lead, with Parra pitching the way she was, I was like, ‘This is over,’” Candrea said.

Northridge coach Gary Torgeson, whose staff entered the game with the best ERA in the nation, elected to go with his No. 3 pitcher, sophomore Jen Richardson, who was 16-0 in her career.

Kathy Blake (0.51 ERA) would have started, but she had a fever Sunday night and wasn’t physically ready. Even though senior Amy Windmiller led the nation with an 0.36 ERA, Torgeson thought her hard-throwing riseball style would be easy for the UA to hit.

Windmiller pitched two innings of scoreless relief.

Arizona had seven hits off Richardson, who threw the kind of off-speed pitches that have sometimes given the UA trouble.

“Man, I thought the Yankees had a lineup,” Torgeson said. “These are the Tucson Bombers.”