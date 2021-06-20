Candrea's championships, 1996: Another series, another celebration for Cats

“I’d say this is the best team I’ve ever been associated with. In January we saw how far we had to go to get here. And, I mean, every kid exceeded my expectations.

“This is probably the best feeling I’ve ever had as a coach.”

Nothing came easy, not the preseason, not the season, not the postseason. Not the final game or the final innings, or even the final out.

Dalton gave the Wildcats much-needed momentum in the top of the first inning, snapping her bat at a low outside changeup, using her strong wrists to line the pitch just over the left field fence for a 3-0 lead.

Arizona chased starter Heather Meyer in the second inning, and built its advantage to 6-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

That’s when things got interesting. Very interesting.

Jennifer Cline led off with a double, and the rally was on. Three hits and two errors later, the Huskies only trailed 6-4 and had runners on second and third with one out.

If Dolan, the losing pitcher in last year’s championship game with UCLA, was rattled, it didn’t show. She retired the final two batters on a rare strikeout and a popup.