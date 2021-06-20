Candrea's championships, 1997: Wildcats show no mercy to UCLA

That was it for UCLA, but not for the Wildcats. They continued to pressure Williams and struck again in the fifth.

With the bases loaded, O’Brien’s chopper bounced just over Williams’ glove and went perfectly between the middle infielders — it was that kind of day for Arizona — to drive in two more.

Katie Swan then scored on a wild pitch, and Pineda drove in the 10th run with a single, putting the UA within three outs of the victory.

UCLA got a hit to lead off the bottom of the fifth. But Evans then retired three straight, closing out the least dramatic of the five games Arizona played at the series and making Shriver’s prediction come true.

“I just felt really confident coming in here,” Shriver said. “It’s UCLA. It don’t think they are a very strong team mentally, or physically for that matter.”

Still, the ease of yesterday’s win was stunning. Consider: These teams had played 14 innings on Friday night before Arizona eked out a 2-0 victory.

Asked if the mercy rule should not apply to title games, Enquist said: “I don’t know. To be candid, it was not something I thought I would be dealing with.”