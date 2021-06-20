 Skip to main content
Candrea's championships, 2001: 8 seniors achieve goals by winning title
May 28, 2001: ARIZONA 1, UCLA 0

Arizona players celebrate on the field after defeating UCLA 1-0 in the 2001 Women’s College World Series title game.

 JERRY LAIZURE, Associated Press

Editor’s note: This story appears in Sunday’s special section honoring retiring UA softball coach Mike Candrea.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The promise has been fulfilled and the streak remains.

UA softball players begin their careers under coach Mike Candrea with the long-standing notion they will compete for a national championship each year.

After three straight seasons in which more than half the squad fell short of winning it all at the Women’s College World Series, the top-ranked Wildcats and their eight seniors finally claimed the national title Monday with a 1-0 win over UCLA.

After pitcher Jennie Finch got Toria Auelua to strike out looking to end the game before 4,459 at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, Candrea watched his team’s celebration from inside the dugout.

“You want every kid to have that opportunity to feel how great it feels to win a game like that in such a big moment in their life,” said Candrea, who has led the UA to six titles in his 16 seasons as coach.

“The highlight of the weekend was sitting in the dugout watching them celebrate. That’s the picture that I keep in the back of my mind every day I go to practice and every day I work with a kid.”

After the regular season, senior center fielder Lauren Bauer said that deep down she would feel like the class was a failure if it didn’t win a title. Until Monday, the UA’s last win was in 1997, the year before the current senior class arrived.

Catcher Lindsey Collins echoed that sentiment after Monday’s win.

“We felt bad. Nobody wanted to go out as losers,” she said. “That’s what makes this so special. Us eight girls have probably been the hardest on coach to get along with and be with because there’s so many of us.”

The title ensures that each class Candrea brought in from 1987 to 2001 has left with a national championship to its credit.

Arizona coach Mike Candrea is showered with water after winning the 2001 Women's College World Series title in Oklahoma City.

“Every year we’re supposed to win. We had good teams all three years,” senior third baseman Toni Mascarenas said. “Right after the game we looked at each other and kept jumping up and down by ourselves. We didn’t even run to each other. We didn’t know what to do. There’s nothing sweeter than right now.”

The Wildcats (65-4) went up 1-0 in the fourth inning when Collins smacked Amanda Freed’s curveball into the bleachers in right-center. Collins finished with three career CWS homers.

Collins’ blast was her 11th of the season and the UA’s NCAA-record 126th. During the regular season, the Cats broke the record of 100 set by the 1995 UA club.

The Bruins (62-6) outhit the Cats 4-3 and had eight base runners, but only two advanced to second base. The top five batters in the Bruins’ order went a combined 1 for 13.

Finch was named the CWS Most Outstanding Player. She struck out seven and walked two while posting her 19th shutout of the season. At 32-0, she holds the best record in NCAA history without a loss. Olympian Lisa Fernandez, a former Bruin who is now one of UCLA’s assistant coaches, went 29-0 in 1992.

Freed fanned six and walked four.

“We could not support her in doing the little things,” UCLA coach Sue Enquist said. “We needed to get the bunt down. We had our key hitters up. I got the feeling we were going to bust out and get it done. I felt so good about it, and it didn’t happen.”

Arizona moved to 6-2 in national championship games. The Cats ended the year on a 26-game winning streak.

2001 roster

Number/Name/Year/Position

0/Becky Lemke/Sr./P

2/Teresa Demeter/Sr/ P

4/Nicole Giordano/Sr./OF

7/Erika Hanson/Sr./OF,1B

8/Lisha Ribellia/So./INF

9/Leneah Manuma/Fr./1B

15/Jenny Gladding/Fr./P

20/Candace Abrams/Fr./INF

24/Lauren Bauer/Sr./INF

25/Allison Andrade/Sr./INF

27/Jennie Finch/Jr./P, 1B

31/Kim Balkan/Fr./P,OF

32/Toni Mascarenas/Sr./3B

42/Lindsey Collins/Sr./C

52/Mackenzie Vandergeest/Fr./C, INF

Coaches: Mike Candrea, Stacy Iveson, Nancy Evans

Finch joins list of UA's big-game pitchers

Regardless of what the statistics say — and they say that Jennie Finch was 32-0 this season — she was really 3-0.

Arizona and UCLA were so superior to the college softball field this season, combining to win 127 of 137 games, that nothing seemed to matter except Arizona vs. UCLA, 1 vs. 1A, or vice versa, teams with multiple stars, the Yankees and Dodgers of their sport.

Finch routinely won 29 games against the field, the same way Arizona pitching legends Susie Parra and Nancy Evans dominated the wannabes over the last decade. But as Evans and Parra proved by beating the Bruins in national championship games, if you don't beat UCLA, the others don't count.

Finch counts.

She was 3-0 against UCLA this year; the Bruins were 62-3 against everyone else. Finch shut them out 4-0 at Easton Field in Los Angeles. She shut them out 4-0 at Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson. She shut them out 1-0 Monday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

This was not unfamiliar turf to the 6-foot right-hander from Orange County, Calif. With Finch in a leading role, her ASA summer teams won national championships when she was 12, 14 and 18.

As with Parra and Evans, Finch has become the epitome of the Big Game Pitcher.

The kicker to all of this is that Finch seemed destined to fit seamlessly into the Bruins' pantheon of pitching superstars, from Lisa Fernandez to Debbie Doom to Tanya Harding to Amanda Freed. After all, Finch grew up in UCLA's backyard, and spent hours at the Bruins' Easton Stadium, in the Bruins dugout, a batgirl, a Bruin-to-be.

Instead she was a Bruin-beater-to-be.

In three appearances against UCLA this season, across 21 innings, Finch didn't allow a run. She struck out 25. Against everyone else, UCLA had a team batting average of .344. Against Jennie Finch the Bruins hit .158.

If you throw in Finch's batting numbers — a .323 average with 11 home runs and 57 RBIs — she might've had the single best season by an athlete in college sports this year. Male or female. Any sport.

The final test to Finch's season came in the fire of Monday's sixth inning. Arizona led 1-0, the Bruins had a runner at second, one out. UCLA's two best hitters awaited: former Salpointe Catholic first baseman Tairia Mims (.379 with 17 home runs) and Olympic gold medalist Stacey Nuveman (.445 with 19 home runs).

UA coach Mike Candrea didn't want to pitch to Nuveman — he could purposely walk her if Mims didn't reach base — which meant that Finch absolutely had to get Mims out.

In a classic 12-pitch at-bat, in which Mims fouled off six pitches and ran the count full at 3-2, Finch ultimately got Mims on a harmless foul pop-up. Nuveman was intentionally walked, and Finch fought her way out of the most important inning of the season.

How impressive is thi? Mims and Nuveman went a combined 0 for 13 against Finch this season.

Of such performances are national championships made.

— Greg Hansen (May 29, 2001 Star)

