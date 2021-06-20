Candrea's championships, 2001: 8 seniors achieve goals by winning title

Catcher Lindsey Collins echoed that sentiment after Monday’s win.

“We felt bad. Nobody wanted to go out as losers,” she said. “That’s what makes this so special. Us eight girls have probably been the hardest on coach to get along with and be with because there’s so many of us.”

The title ensures that each class Candrea brought in from 1987 to 2001 has left with a national championship to its credit.

“Every year we’re supposed to win. We had good teams all three years,” senior third baseman Toni Mascarenas said. “Right after the game we looked at each other and kept jumping up and down by ourselves. We didn’t even run to each other. We didn’t know what to do. There’s nothing sweeter than right now.”

The Wildcats (65-4) went up 1-0 in the fourth inning when Collins smacked Amanda Freed’s curveball into the bleachers in right-center. Collins finished with three career CWS homers.

Collins’ blast was her 11th of the season and the UA’s NCAA-record 126th. During the regular season, the Cats broke the record of 100 set by the 1995 UA club.