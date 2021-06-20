Candrea's championships, 2006: Pitcher leads UA to 7th NCAA title

But he still saw potential.

“I didn’t know that we could win (the WCWS), but I felt that we could if we changed things.”

The new approach was on display Tuesday night.

The Wildcats scored first — as they have in every WCWS victory. Caitlin Lowe and Autumn Champion started the first inning with singles and moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Kristie Fox.

Callista Balko grounded to second to score Lowe.

Ordinarily, that is all the support Hollowell — the WCWS Most Outstanding Player — needs. But after pitching six games in six days, the UA pitcher lived dangerously in Tuesday’s third inning.

Hollowell, who had given up three hits in the previous two games combined, allowed three consecutive singles in the third inning to load the bases with none out.

With a 1-0 count to Garland Cooper, Hollowell was called for delay of game, adding another ball to the count.

That seemed to fire up the senior, who struck out Cooper.