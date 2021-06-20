Candrea's championships, 2007: Wildcats win 5 elimination games, capture eighth national title

The victory made it feel better.

The Wildcats seemed to have figured out UT star pitcher Monica Abbott, getting three hits in the first four innings. But the flood gates opened in the fifth.

Caitlin Lowe led off the fifth with the third hit of her four-hit night. K’Lee Arredondo then singled to right field, but Nicole Kajitani muffed the ball, and both runners advanced one base.

Kristie Fox was intentionally walked for the second time Wednesday to load the bases.

That brought up Leles, who in the third inning committed what must have felt like the biggest on-field gaffe of her life. Running at first with the bases loaded, Leles collided with second baseman Kenora Posey; a run that otherwise would have counted did not because of runner’s interference.

In the fifth, Leles stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and none out.

“I had it all on my shoulders that it was my fault,” Leles said. “I was in a zone, and she gave me a good pitch to hit.”

Leles roped a single up the middle to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

That brought up Chelsie Mesa, whose Friday night error gave the Volunteers their only run in a 1-0 UA loss.