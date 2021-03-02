Carlie Scupin named Pac-12 Player of the Week

For the second week in a row, the Pac-12 Player of the Week award in softball goes to an Arizona Wildcat.
This time it's Carlie Scupin who had four home runs and 15 RBI, powering Arizona to a 5-0 record in the Wildcat Invitational. Scupin also won the conference's Freshman of the Week honors.
Four homers 💣Fifteen (15!) RBI 🤑The eighth-inning equalizer vs. Oregon State 🪢D1 Softball Freshman of the Week 🏆Pac-12 Player of the Week 🏆Pac-12 Freshman of the Week 🏆Have a week, @carliescupin! pic.twitter.com/1m9eTAw165— Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) March 2, 2021
Prior to Scupin, centerfielder Alyssa Palomino Cardoza was the Pac-12's Player of the Week.
One of Scupin's four home runs come on a grand slam and two others were three-run shots. The Tucson High graduate also recorded an RBI in each of Arizona's five games, including the game-tying one against Oregon State on Sunday where UA went on to win 3-2 in walk-off fashion.
Scupin leads the Wildcats in home runs (5) and is one of three players in the conference with at least 15 RBI in the first three weeks of the season. She is the first Wildcat to win both the Pac-12 Player and Freshman of the Week award since Jessie Harper did so in 2017.
Through 10 games, the 2nd-ranked Wildcats are undefeated and are outscoring their opponents 89-12. They will travel to Florida this weekend for upcoming games against USF, UCF and Florida State.
