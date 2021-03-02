Carlie Scupin named Pac-12 Player of the Week

For the second week in a row, the Pac-12 Player of the Week award in softball goes to an Arizona Wildcat.

This time it's Carlie Scupin who had four home runs and 15 RBI, powering Arizona to a 5-0 record in the Wildcat Invitational. Scupin also won the conference's Freshman of the Week honors.

Four homers 💣Fifteen (15!) RBI 🤑The eighth-inning equalizer vs. Oregon State 🪢D1 Softball Freshman of the Week 🏆Pac-12 Player of the Week 🏆Pac-12 Freshman of the Week 🏆Have a week, @carliescupin! pic.twitter.com/1m9eTAw165 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) March 2, 2021

Prior to Scupin, centerfielder Alyssa Palomino Cardoza was the Pac-12's Player of the Week.

One of Scupin's four home runs come on a grand slam and two others were three-run shots. The Tucson High graduate also recorded an RBI in each of Arizona's five games, including the game-tying one against Oregon State on Sunday where UA went on to win 3-2 in walk-off fashion.