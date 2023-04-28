Slugger Carlie Scupin returned to the lineup after a multiweek injury absence, but the result was the same for the scuffling Arizona softball team:

Another loss in Pac-12 play.

The UA fell to Oregon State 9-4 Friday night at Hillenbrand Stadium. It was the Wildcats' 14th consecutive defeat in conference play and further weakened their case to make the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona fell to 25-22, 3-16 in the Pac-12, with five regular-season games left before the conference tournament in Tucson. Oregon State improved to 13-25-1, 4-14-1. The Beavers won on the road for just the second time in 14 tries.

Scupin hadn't played since March 15, when she got hit by a pitch and suffered a broken forearm against New Mexico State. The first baseman walked twice and scored a run in three plate appearances.

Arizona fell behind 5-0 through three innings, with all five runs charged to starter Devyn Netz. The Wildcats trimmed their deficit to 5-3 on Paige Dimler's three-run homer in the fourth.

The teams exchanged runs in the fifth, making it 6-4. The Beavers pulled away with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Freshmen Dakota Kennedy and Olivia DiNardo each had two hits for the Wildcats.