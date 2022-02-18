Carlie Scupin, Sharlize Palacios rip homers as No. 9 Arizona beats Long Beach State, UCSB

The Arizona softball team struggled offensively last weekend, scoring just one run over its final two games of the season-opening Candrea Classic.

By Friday night, the ninth-ranked Wildcats were ready to move on. The UA belted eight home runs in two wins — an 11-1, six-inning victory over UC Santa Barbara and a 7-3 victory over Long Beach on the first night of the Hillenbrand Invitational at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Arizona's offense wasted little time in Friday's first game. Carlie Scupin reached on a Gauchos error in the first inning and Jasmine Perezchica scored, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Sharlize Palacios ripped a grand slam one inning later, making it 5-0; she ripped a second home run, a three-run shot, in the sixth inning, helping the Wildcats win via the run rule.

Palacios, Arizona's starting catcher, finished 2 for 3 with seven RBIs in Game. 1. Scupin and Izzy Pacho also homered, and Devyn Netz pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two.