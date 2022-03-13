Carlie Scupin's 11th homer gets UA softball team going in run-rule win over Marist

Sophomore first baseman Carlie Scupin nearly made the same mistake as the batter before her.

But unlike Allie Skaggs’ lazy popup off a jammed inside pitch, this one found turf rather than a glove in foul territory. From there, it seemed inevitable Scupin would make the most of her second life in her first at-bat. Two pitches later, she drilled her 11th home run of the season, sending the No. 16-ranked Arizona softball team to a 12-2 run-rule victory over Marist in five innings Sunday at Hillenbrand Stadium.

For fans that have seen eight straight years of Katiyana Mauga and Jessie Harper, both tied for third on the all-time NCAA career home runs list, that sort of inevitability is not foreign.

Yet, Mauga’s senior year, she had only eight home runs by this point, and Harper had just one season where she had double-digit homers going into Pac-12 play, when she had 13 in 2019. And at that time, Harper’s batting average was "only" .366.

Scupin is currently batting .500 and has also ripped nine doubles. Harper had a career-high 14 doubles in 2018, and Mauga posted her best, 13, as a freshman.