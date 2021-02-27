Carlie Scupin's grand slam helps Arizona blast past BYU following last-minute scheduling change

The offense needed to do the heavy lifting as Mariah Lopez had maybe her worst outing at Arizona. She allowed three earned runs, tied for the most in her Wildcat career, on five hits with four strikeouts. Her most troubling stat was the two home runs allowed to Rylee Jensen-McFarland and Huntyr Ava.

So far, Lopez has allowed four homers in 20 innings this season, as many as she allowed in 71 innings in 2020.

“Sometimes you just try to be too careful,” coach Mike Candrea said. “She’s just got to get some confidence that she can commit to that pitch and throw it, and she will get good results. Sometimes we try to guide it, and that’s when you have some problems.”

Arizona was scheduled to play Oregon State, but due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Colorado State program, the contest was postponed to 11 a.m. Sunday. The players found out about the change during warmups, and first pitch was delayed for two hours.

“We were just trying to stay loose,” Martinez said. “We play hacky sack a lot, so we were having fun with that.

“We were just trying to keep ourselves focused on the game and not worrying about who we were playing too much, just focusing on playing our game.”