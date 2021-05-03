Carlie Scupin's tremendous power has been on display during prolific freshman season

In the fourth inning of Saturday’s softball game against Cal, Arizona freshman Carlie Scupin launched a home run so far that not only did it clear the right field fence at Hillenbrand Stadium with ease, it landed on top of the multi-story Gittings Gym roof.

Scupin called it the longest home run she’s ever hit in a competitive softball game, which includes the program-record 44 homers she hit while at Tucson High.

“I hadn’t seen one that long in a long time,” UA softball Mike Candrea said over the weekend.

The freshman’s towering blast, her third in the last six games and ninth this season, is the latest example of why she is proving to be one of Arizona’s top players this year and among the best freshmen in the country.

Scupin ranks top 20 in the country among freshmen in home runs, just behind her teammate Sharlize Palacios who ranks fourth in that category with 15. Scupin is fifth on the team in home runs and fifth in RBIs (32).

A week ago, Scupin was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the second time this year joining Jessie Harper — who won it twice in 2017 — as the only UA freshmen to earn the honor multiple times in a season.