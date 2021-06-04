Cats, facing elimination, believe: 'As long as we have innings to play, we have a chance to win'

As Thursday bled into Friday, however, the Wildcats turned their attention to Florida State. The Seminoles fell to UCLA 4-0 late Thursday to fall into the loser’s bracket.

“Coach always tells us that as long as we have innings to play, we have a chance to win and we’re really taking that mindset … and we’re ready to win,” Meoño said.

To help turn around their fortunes, the Wildcats got back into their routines.

“We’re going to go hit … we’re going to work on the little things,” Harper said. “As long as you have trust in yourself and trust the people in front of you and behind you, you’ll be good to go.”

And while the odds are stacked against them — just 7% of the teams that have lost on Day 1 have gone on to win a national championship — the Wildcats believe.

In 2007, the last time Arizona won a national championship, the Wildcats faced five elimination games and survived. That’s when the lore of now-assistant coach Taryne Mowatt-McKinney was born. The Wildcats ace and Most Outstanding Player of the series threw 60 innings (and 1,035 pitches), striking out 76 batters despite her finger splitting open.