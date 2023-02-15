No. 10 Arizona got off to a hot start in the Candrea Classic last weekend, going 5-0. The Wildcats did it differently than last year’s team.

With Arizona set to hit the road for the first time this season — playing in the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Thursday through Sunday against five opponents, including two top-10 squads — here are three things we've learned about the 2023 Wildcats so far:

1. Singles are cool too

During the first five games, Arizona hit only four home runs — while outscoring its opponents 63-6.

Last year, the Wildcats hit an average of 1.6 home runs a game. They relied on power swinging to jumpstart their offense. This year's team has had a different approach, at least so far, under second-year coach Caitlin Lowe.

“Even Cait, after our games on Sunday, she was saying only 10 of our runs came from home runs; that’s a little bit different from years past," freshman infielder Tayler Biehl said. "Everything was a lot of singles, a lot of doubles, to get runs in, and I feel like that’s a big thing.”

Arizona's offense was able to keep putting pressure on the opposition with solid hits and by not making easy outs. Lowe said that was the most impressive part.

She also mentioned singles. Fifty-four of the Wildcats' 66 hits in the Candrea Classic were singles. They hit .520 as a team.

“Singles. Singles, man, I love singles," Lowe said. "A lot of our focus has been on situational type of hitting. I think the home runs will come. But I love that we can score in a lot of different ways.”

2. Fast and aggressive

Last season the Wildcats had 23 stolen bases in 61 games. Arizona already has eight this season — with a 100% success rate — giving the offense another way to get runners into scoring position.

“If you are on second base and you get a single, that person can score," Biehl said. "Having less speed, you can’t really do that.”

Bielh, who had two stolen bases in the game against Kansas, said Lowe is keenly aware of the speed and athleticism on this year's roster.

“She knows a lot of us are fast and a lot of us are aggressive baserunners, so (she) kind of (lets) us do our thing," Biehl said. "Whatever the situation is and we are called to steal or base-run, you are on your horse and you are going.”

3. Early challenge

The Wildcats will be in Clearwater, Florida, for the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational this weekend. The opponents include No. 6 Florida State on Thursday and No. 8 Virginia Tech on Saturday. Lowe wanted to test her team early in the season.

“We did our best bonding last year the three weeks we were on the road, so it was about getting on the road early," she said. "We like opening here, getting those first games under our belt. We just want to be challenged in the beginning and see what that looks like and see what the whole picture looks like.”

The team-bonding aspect is critical.

“I’m looking forward to the trip as a whole," Biehl said, "going to Florida, going to Clearwater — that's awesome. Being by the beach, and then obviously playing the game we love, with the people I love.”

Arizona plays in another multi-team invitational next week in Fayetteville, Arkansas.