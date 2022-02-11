Cats roll again, turn attention to Saturday's softball showdown vs. Montana Fouts, Alabama

The heart of the order was one of the biggest concerns coming into the season.

Arizona had to replace two-time first-team All-American Dejah Mulipola in the No. 3 slot and cleanup hitter Jessie Harper, who finished her career tied for the UA's all-time career home run mark with 92. This year, Palacios has jumped from fifth to third in the order, with Skaggs and sophomore Carlie Scupin behind her.

On Friday, the sophomore trio showed its power, going 5 for 6 while driving in six runs. It was a nice encore after Thursday, when Skaggs and Scupin both homered and Palacios ripped a two-run triple.

“With us three, specifically, we do a lot together outside of softball,” Skaggs said. “We’re around each other all the time. You’re building those relationships not just as teammates but as friends. When we’re out on the field, we’re playing together as friends. The three of us know, 100%, we have each other’s backs.”

However, Skaggs knows it will be much more difficult to keep up that production against the Crimson Tide and reigning NFCA Pitcher of the Year Montana Fouts.

Fouts beat UA in the Women's College World Series in both 2019 and 2021.