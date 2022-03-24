Cats still searching for bats ahead of rivalry series against Arizona State

Schuld "just competes, and I think she loves this game and she loves competing,” Lowe said. "She just loves softball, so she's a workhorse and she's going to go at you and it's our job, when she makes a mistake, to be all over it."

Freshman Elish finding her groove

Pitchers rarely see the field as freshmen.

Arizona's Madi Elish didn’t even expect to pitch as many innings as she has this season.

“I was just expecting to just come here and just be ready for whenever my time is to come,” Elish said. “I'm glad to come here and pitch as much as I have so far. I think it's awesome being a freshman and getting as many innings as I have so far.”

Elish has made five starts this season in 39 2/3 innings. Her effectiveness out of the bullpen this year is what Lowe believes has been her greatest contribution to the team.

“I think she provides a different look that we don't have in the bullpen,” Lowe said. “When she comes in, it's never necessarily because someone else isn't doing well, it's because we need a change of pace.