Cats to close nonconference schedule with Bear Down Fiesta

COVID-19 issues within UTEP's softball program scuttled Tuesday's scheduled doubleheader between the Miners and Arizona Wildcats.

That leaves the 14th-ranked UA with just one precious weekend before the gauntlet of Pac-12 play begins. The Wildcats will play four games over three days starting Friday as part of the Bear Down Fiesta at Hillenbrand Stadium. They'll host Yale at 6 p.m. Friday and play UNLV and Marist on Saturday afternoon before closing with a noon game against Marist on Sunday.

UNLV (15-4) is the toughest foe of the three, having posted double-digit wins before the start of Mountain West Conference play. The Rebels fell on Saturday to Washington, 6-1.

Yale is 2-3 to start its season. Marist is 7-8.

The Wildcats (15-4) are led by slugging first baseman Carlie Scupin, who has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs, both team-highs. Sharlize Palacios has five home runs and 25 RBIs, while Alie Skaggs has six homers and a slugging percentage of .811.

Devyn Netz has been the Wildcats' most effective pitcher so far, going 6-1 with a 2.30 ERA over 12 appearances. Madi Elish (4-1, 3.10 ERA) saw her workload increase while Hanah Bowen was briefly away from the team.

Arizona's schedule gets much more challenging following this weekend's Fiesta. The Wildcats will open Pac-12 play at No. 5 UCLA next weekend before hosting No. 25 ASU and No. 10 Washington.