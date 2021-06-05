Cheers of support, appreciation hail Mike Candrea's Cats in WCWS finale

The coach said he was touched seeing so many of his former players in the stands, and that he was “proud of the tradition that has been built in Arizona.”

“The one thing that I’ve always wanted to do is make it a family — I try to treat it like a family,” he said. “When I see all of them, that’s our family. I kind of look at that as they’re here because they want to help this group. Many of them that are in the stands have had this experience. Many of them walked out of here with a great feeling of the national championship and some haven’t. …

“The only thing that I can tell you (is) that I try to do every day is I’ve got in my planner — I’ve got a list of birthdays and I try not to miss a birthday of any of the kids that played for me. I take that very seriously. I hope that connection allows moments like this to happen. They’re very proud of their time at Arizona, I hope. I think it just makes a huge impact with the kids today, because many of those kids are the kids that they looked up to when they started playing the game. They were the role models. When they’re sitting in the stands cheering for you, it’s pretty uplifting.”

At first, the mojo coming from the stands seemed to be working.