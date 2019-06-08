In a decade or more, people may not remember every name on the Arizona Wildcats' 2019 roster.
Taylor McQuillin’s name may linger on people’s mind while Hillary Edior’s gets lost on the tip of the tongue. But fans will always remember the 2019 squad for one major milestone: getting back to the Women’s College World Series.
The Wildcats had been absent from Oklahoma City since 2010, when they fell to UCLA in the championship series. The 2017 team was poised to get back in, but fell apart in the Tucson Super Regional against Baylor.
Yet, there was more to the 2019 season than a WCWS appearance. After being eliminated from the WCWS by Alabama, coach Mike Candrea said he credited the seniors — particularly those who didn’t see as much game time — because of their ability to buy into the team.
That, he said, was key to building the team chemistry to the best it’s been in years.
While seniors McQuillin and Rylee Pierce were constants on the field, Edior, Joelle Krist, Gina Snyder and Tamara “T” Statman contributed off the bench.
“I can tell you right now, that senior class will be one that I’ll remember for a long time because they’re very selfless,” Candrea said. “They did everything they could each and every day to prepare themselves for the moment, their opportunity. There was never a sad face or anyone pouting or anything like that.
“To me, I think that kind of set the foundation for the entire team’s chemistry.”
Pierce was a transfer addition in the fall, coming in from Missouri, but seamlessly fit in with the team. Candrea said he was impressed with her leadership, work ethic, maturity and willingness to learn.
“She was absolutely a huge addition to our program,” Candrea said. “She will be continuing her degree and working with us next year. She wants to get into coaching. That’s kind of part of my job, too, (to) make sure we take care of them after softball is over with.”
The team chemistry and the addition of Pierce led the Wildcats to their best conference showing in 16 years — Arizona finished 19-5 in the Pac-12 and 48-14 overall while playing the nation's second-toughest schedule.
UA swept conference opponents Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona State, Utah and Stanford. The Wildcats had single-game losses to Cal and UCLA, but only lost one series. Washington swept Arizona at Hillenbrand Stadium.
The Wildcats got their revenge in Oklahoma City, when they beat the Huskies 3-1 in extra innings to advance in the winner's bracket. The UA lost to eventual champion UCLA in the second round, then fell 2-0 to Alabama in weather-delayed elimination game. Despite the abrupt finish to the season, Candrea believes the WCWS experience will help future teams.
“I think it will definitely be a great positive for the kids coming back in our program that have been able to feel this and understand what the stage is all about,” Candrea said.
Next year's lineup will return mostly intact and be led by this year’s junior class — Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, Malia Martinez, Jessie Harper, Reyna Carranco, Dejah Mulipola and Alyssa Denham.
Carranco was sidelined during the Washington series with a broken left hand and broken right thumb. Even though she missed out on the last four games of the regular season, Carranco still finished the season as the Pac-12 batting champion and picked up a bat for Arizona again in the postseason. Harper belted 28 home runs as a junior, most in the country. Martinez led the UA's offense throughout the postseason, batting .429.
Palomino-Cardoza and Mulipola were consistent throughout the season, and Denham was the Wildcats' No. 2 pitcher.
There's only one concern among the soon-to-be-seniors: Will Mulipola return?
The catcher will join Team USA this summer, and could make the United States' 2020 Olympic team. Mulipola’s future at Arizona may take a backseat to the Olympics.
“I’m not too sure about that,” Mulipola said. “The rumor is that if I am fortunate enough to make the 2020 team, I have to redshirt my senior year. It’s just up in the air.”