Competition for playing time heats up as Wildcats head to Stanford

Catchers Dejah Mulipola and Sharlize Palacios have also started every game, but neither have gone more than two games without a hit.

Freshman first baseman Carly Scupin and outfielder Janelle Meoño also start, and there is an ongoing battle between Isabella Dayton and Hannah Martinez, who is mired in a 1-for-16 slump, for the final spot.

Carranco’s absence has opened the door to Allie Skaggs and Hannah Bowen, who has also made four starts in the circle, but it remains to be seen if that competition will continue when Carranco, who resumed throwing last week, returns.

“I’m hoping she can get back and find that pace she needs very quickly,” Candrea said. “But I commend the kids that have filled in for her.”

That leaves eight Wildcats trying to find a role. None have handled that better than freshman first baseman Giulia Koutsoyanopulos.

“Any time she gets in, she’s going to give everything she has because she knows this is her shot,” Skaggs said.

“I just admire her so much, because she competes like she’s the starter and has been the starter for years.”