Confident Wildcats head to WCWS knowing 'we're good enough to beat any team'

“The always joke with me — I’m now 24, Carly’s 18 — so it’s funny to play with girls younger than me like that, but we now that they can do it and they can take any challenge,” Palomino-Cardoza said. “Janelle (Meoño) Shar (Palacios), Scoop (Scupin), G (Giulia Koutsoyanopulos), and the rest of the freshmen, they all have a presence. … they love Arizona softball just like the seniors do and we all go out and play for each other, play for coach. I think that is that mindset that we have has been helping us.“

Arizona is putting it all together at the right time: offense, defense, pitching and even mentally. They swept both the Tucson Regional and the Fayetteville Super Regional. Next up is an opportunity to win Arizona’s ninth championship.

“It’s very rewarding right now to see it happen,” Candrea said. “It was a very challenging road. I don’t think people understand how tough it is just to get there. I’m enjoying this moment very much so. And I’m enjoying this team. I think from here on out, whatever happens is going to happen but what they’ve proven to me is that they’re going to be great people the rest of their life and to me that’s important.”