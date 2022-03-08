COVID-19 forces postponement of Tuesday's UA-UTEP softball doubleheader

Tuesday night's doubleheader between the UA softball team and UTEP has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Miners' program, the schools announced Tuesday.

Arizona (15-4) will return to action Friday for the Bear Down Fiesta at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats will take on Yale at 6 p.m. before playing a doubleheader against UNLV and Marist the following day. Arizona and Marist will play again on Sunday in the UA's final tuneup before the start of Pac-12 play.