COVID-19 forces postponement of Tuesday's UA-UTEP softball doubleheader
  Updated

Arizona Softball Head Coach Caitlin Lowe, left, hits the ball while running drills with the outfielders during the University of Arizona Softball's practice on Mike Candrea Field at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. on Feb. 1st, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Tuesday night's doubleheader between the UA softball team and UTEP has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Miners' program, the schools announced Tuesday.

The teams were scheduled to play a twinbill starting at 4 p.m.

Arizona (15-4) will return to action Friday for the Bear Down Fiesta at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats will take on Yale at 6 p.m. before playing a doubleheader against UNLV and Marist the following day. Arizona and Marist will play again on Sunday in the UA's final tuneup before the start of Pac-12 play.

