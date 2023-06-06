It appears that Arizona softball coach Caitlin Lowe has found her new assistant/pitching coach.

D1 Softball is reporting that Christian Conrad is filling the open spot on Lowe’s staff after the Wildcats parted ways with former UA standout Taryne Mowatt-McKinney two weeks ago.

Conrad, who has been at Loyola Marymount since December of 2020, has extensive experience on staffs of some of the most innovative coaches in the sport, including FSU’s Lonni Alameda — as a volunteer — and Texas’ Mike White, when he was at Oregon – as an undergraduate assistant.

He also spent time with USA Softball and Athletes Unlimited.

While at LMU, he worked with two-time WCC Pitcher of the Year Jenna Perez. The Lions went 28-22 this year, with a team ERA of 2.97.