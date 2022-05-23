Dates, times set for Arizona's softball super regional against Mississippi State

Arizona's NCAA Super Regional series against Mississippi State will run Friday through Sunday in Starkville, Mississippi, the host school announced Monday morning.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs will play at 9 a.m. Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday, with both games airing on ESPNU. A third, winner-take-all game — if necessary — would be played Sunday at a time to be determined later.

Both the UA and MSU pulled off upsets over the weekend to advance to the NCAA's round of 16. Arizona advanced by beating No. 15 seed Missouri on Sunday afternoon, their second win over the Tigers in as many days. Arizona advanced to the final day of competition by beating Illinois in the opener and Mizzou on Day 2.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, beat No. 2 seed Florida State in back-to-back games on Sunday to advance. Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Bulldogs would host the Wildcats, but no dates were set. (Super Regionals run either Thursday through Saturday or Friday through Sunday).

The Wildcats are led by ace Hanah Bowen, who threw a complete-game shutout in Saturday's win over Mizzou. Devyn Netz was just as good Sunday, holding the Tigers scoreless in a 1-0 UA victory. Netz gave up two hits and struck out three.

